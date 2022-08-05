X

Market update

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 5 August 2022

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

05 Aug 2022, 21:55

Michael covers the latest US jobs report for July, discussing the implications for the US economy as the number of non-farm payrolls came in more than twice as high as expected.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

