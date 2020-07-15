Disappointing UK national accounts and activity data cast shade on European trading overnight. The British pound and stocks fell. However US traders appeared to focus on positive developments in trade with China, allowing the US dollar to slide further and pushing stocks to close higher after an indecisive trading session.

UK GDP grew by just 1.8% in June, well below estimates above 5%. Industrial production is down 20% year on year, after lifting by 6% over the month. Sterling fell. GBP/USD cracked $1.26, and EUR/GBP rose through 0.91. The weaker result seemed to weigh on European stocks

Better than forecast growth in China imports and exports reported yesterday, and increased purchases of US agricultural goods supported US sentiment. JP Morgan and Citibank both delivered better than forecast quarterly earnings, adding momentum. On the less bright side, Delta Airlines cash burn was bigger than expected.

The US dollar slid on increasing confidence, and the US SPX index hit a post-Covid high during trading. Stocks dipped briefly into the red, but all major indices finished higher after a late buying surge. The gains continued in after-market trading, following President Trump’s announcement of the signing of legislation that removes Hong Kong’s special trade status.

Oil prices swung higher on reports that the OPEC+ production increases will be offset by cuts from previously non-compliant nations. Ongoing support for bonds, and the gold price holding above US $1,800, suggests not all investors are convinced by the growth positive market moves.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information. CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.