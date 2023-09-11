X

Trend Tracker: Charting a big week ahead

Written by

CMC Markets

CMC Markets

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

11 Sep 2023, 11:15

In the latest instalment of CMC’s Trend Tracker, we assess the major currency pairs through technical analysis and future events in order to understand the major trends at play. In particular, we look at the EUR/USD, USD/JPY and AUD/USD.

Trend Tracker is a video series for traders seeking in-depth technical analysis and valuable charting insights. Join us as we unravel the factors shaping the trajectory of key instruments.

Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

