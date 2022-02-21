X

Market Outlook

Trading in the geopolitical tension-driven markets - a potential double bottom for Nasdaq?

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

21 Feb 2022, 04:20

The Geopolitical tension is still the key factor to lead markets sentiment in the week ahead.US and Russia just accepted to meet at a summit in regards of the Ukraine crisis.

The US stocks futures reversed from the early losses and turned upside on the news. Gold and oil prices are pulling back from the recent highs. And risky assets, including US stocks futures, Asia stock markets and cryptocurrencies are all up. 


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

