Trading in the geopolitical tension-driven markets - a potential double bottom for Nasdaq?

The Geopolitical tension is still the key factor to lead markets sentiment in the week ahead.US and Russia just accepted to meet at a summit in regards of the Ukraine crisis.

The US stocks futures reversed from the early losses and turned upside on the news. Gold and oil prices are pulling back from the recent highs. And risky assets, including US stocks futures, Asia stock markets and cryptocurrencies are all up.



