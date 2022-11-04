With the US and the UK each having increased interest rates by 0.75 percentage points this month, attention now turns to economic data that could help shape the pace of rate hikes to come. On Thursday, we’ll get the October reading of US consumer price inflation, followed on Friday by the first estimate of the UK’s Q3 gross domestic product. As for company earnings, look out for updates from electric car maker Rivian, Marks & Spencer and Disney, among others.

Wednesday – Rivian Q3 results

Though down almost 70% year-to-date, Rivian shares have stabilised somewhat in the last few months. Since hitting a 52-week low of $19.25 during intraday trading on 11 May, the stock has risen roughly 64% to close at $31.52 on 2 November. The electric vehicle maker has been busy adding production capacity, which may have gone some way towards justifying the expectations that accompanied its IPO on 9 November last year.

Rivian made progress in Q2. The company produced 4,401 vehicles – ahead of its target of 4,000 – and delivered 4,467 vehicles in the three months to the end of June. That marked a step up from Q1, when the company made 2,553 vehicles and delivered 1,227. Management said that they remained optimistic of meeting their target to produce 25,000 vehicles this year, despite various challenges, from ramping up production to sourcing raw materials.

In September, Rivian signed a deal with Mercedes-Benz to produce electric vans. However, in slightly less encouraging news, in October the company recalled almost every R1T electric pickup truck and R1S three-row SUV that it has produced so far – just over 12,000 vehicles – to fix a problem affecting their front suspension. The company will be hoping that the negative publicity doesn’t affect sales, which have improved of late.

In Q2, forward sales came in ahead of expectations at $364m, though the company also warned that production costs had risen. This resulted in a higher-than-expected quarterly loss of $1.71bn. Full-year losses are expected to rise to $5.4bn. While Rivian still has plenty of cash, higher costs could become a problem unless the company raises its prices. Losses for Q3 are expected to come in at $1.86 a share.

Thursday – US CPI (October)

While headline inflation has begun to ease in the US, core prices have continued to go up. The US consumer price index (CPI) increased 8.2% in the year to September, slowing from both August’s reading of 8.3% and the June peak of 9.1%. However, core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 6.6% in the year to September, up from 6.3% in August, hitting a fresh 40-year high.

Companies are now passing higher costs on to consumers in the form of higher prices. This trend is fuelling the increase in core prices, exacerbating the cost-of-living squeeze for consumers. Stubbornly high inflation led the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 75 basis points (bp) for the fourth time in a row this week, lifting the federal funds rate to a target range of 3.75% to 4%. Unsurprisingly, bond markets sold off sharply on the news. Markets now expect the key policy rate to reach at least 5% by the end of Q1 next year.

In the wake of the Fed’s latest 75 bp rate hike, the upcoming CPI reading for October could play an important role in determining whether we see another 75 bp increase at the Fed’s next meeting in December. Fed chair Jay Powell hinted that policymakers might soon consider easing the pace of tightening, saying: “That time is coming, and it may come as soon as the next meeting, or the one after that”.

Friday – UK Q3 GDP

The UK economy grew by an upwardly revised 0.2% in Q2, versus an initial estimate of a contraction of 0.1%, according to data published by the Office for National Statistics. While this reprieve may have given the UK government a chance to claim that the economy is in better shape than many economists originally feared, news of economic growth won’t alleviate the cost-of-living squeeze that many people are experiencing.

Similarly, Friday’s first reading of Q3 GDP is likely to underplay the extent of the pinch being felt by consumers across the country. Recent purchasing managers’ index (PMI) readings have come in under 50, pointing to economic contraction, while in August and September retail sales fell on a month-on-month basis by 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively.

Monthly GDP figures offer little hope of growth, with GDP expanding just 0.1% in July and falling 0.3% in August. September is unlikely to have been much better, given the bank holiday for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Consensus estimates suggest that GDP may have contracted 0.5% in Q3.

Monday 7 November

China trade (October)

China’s September trade numbers were unexpectedly delayed by a couple of weeks, prompting concerns that the data was likely to paint a really ugly picture of the country’s economy. While the numbers eventually came in slightly ahead of expectations, they may not accurately capture the problems facing the Chinese economy, which is experiencing a surge in Covid cases as winter approaches.

Imports increased 0.3% year-on-year in September, unchanged from August, while exports rose 5.7% annually, beating expectations of a 4% increase, but down from 7.1% in August. Meanwhile, consumer demand remains tepid, even as industrial production continues to improve. The recent manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI readings for October were in contraction territory, providing further evidence of an economy struggling to get back on its feet.

Vroom Q3 results

Vroom’s share price performance since its IPO at the height of the pandemic in June 2020 has been a tale of woe. Shares in the used car retailer have plummeted almost 98% as falling sales and big losses have eroded investor confidence.

In Q2 the company reported that sales declined 37.6% to $475.4m, well below expectations of $545.9m. Sales fell in both e-commerce and wholesale divisions, while operating losses widened to $100m. The company announced a raft of job cuts and closed outlets across the US. As the US economy slows, the outlook appears gloomy. Estimates suggest Vroom’s Q3 loss could come in at $0.55 a share.

Tuesday 8 November

US midterms

With the US mid-terms coming up the politics in the US aren’t likely to see much in the way of big decisions made if the Republicans do well at the expense of the Democrats. If anything they will be able to effectively roadblock anything the Democrats propose in a fashion that they weren’t able to do in the first two years of his Presidency. This may well be the best outcome when it comes to policy if recent experience has taught us anything. Sometimes markets prefer it when political meddling is kept to a minimum as it means that the ability of politicians to mess things up is limited.

Associated British Foods full-year results

At a time when budget retailers are probably doing better than their more established counterparts, ABF’s share price has underperformed quite significantly this year. The share price has been on the slide all year, sliding to 10-year lows back in September, despite riding out the worst that the pandemic could throw at it. During the first half of this year the company reported a 25% rise in H1 group revenue of £7.9bn, while adjusted profit before tax rose to £666m, a rise of 109%. Its Primark business has been the main driver of this rebound with sales rising to £3.54bn, with the UK business driving the recovery. In Q3 the numbers showed that the worst was behind it as group revenues rose 32% to £4.05bn, with the Primark business seeing an 81% rise to £1.73bn. This is hugely encouraging, with Q3 revenues for this segment now comfortably above the levels we saw pre-pandemic. For the nine-month period, total revenue saw a rise of 29% to £11.93bn, with solid growth in all of its other business areas. In a nod to its lack of online operation, its Primark business is looking at trialling a click and collect service by the end of this year, in a number of stores on a range of children’s clothing as it looks to boost sales back to pre-pandemic levels. In September the company did warn that profits next year are likely to be lower due to rising input cost inflation, primarily due to a decline in operating margins in its Primark business. This led to a cash outflow of £750m primarily due to the higher costs of rising prices which led to £440m of the total While net cash has seen a decline, largely due to the logistics of its Primark operation, which saw costs rise by £200m, its grocery business is expected to grow its revenues, as will its sugar and agriculture businesses.

Disney Q4 results

Disney shares have been struggling for a good part of this year, trading at or around two-year lows for most of the last 3 months. We did see a decent rally in August; however, the shares have drifted back since then. In the streaming space Disney has been outperforming its main rival Netflix, adding to its subscriber base, and also has plans to add an ad supported tier of Disney+ in response to concerns over rising prices. The various boosts from the parks and studios business helped to boost Q3 revenues to $21.5bn, comfortably beating forecasts of $21bn, while profits rose to $1.09 a share, also beating forecasts of $0.96 a share. The growth in Disney+ subscriber numbers continued with a rise from 137.7m to 152.1m, with the company also announcing it would be raising prices to $11 a month for its US audience. Most of these new subscribers came from its Hotstar service in India. Disney now faces twin challenges, how to continue to grow its subscriber base as the cost-of-living squeeze continues, while its parks business is likely to take a hit from the announcement that its Shanghai resort will close indefinitely due to rising cases of Covid in China. Profits are expected to come in $0.53 a share.

AMC Entertainment Q3 results

With the summer blockbuster scene behind it, AMC Entertainment’s share price has slipped below the waves again, sliding to an 18-month low last month. This came in the aftermath of the management taking the decision to declare a special preferred stock dividend. This bizarre decision, which in essence saw the stock split into preferred and ordinary shares, was given a collective raspberry by investors who were uniformly unimpressed, and overshadowed the company’s Q2 numbers. Revenue came in as expected at $1.17bn while losses came in at $0.20 a share. Ticket sales more than doubled from a year ago as the likes of Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness got punters through the door. In July the cinema said it had the highest monthly attendance in US theatres since December 2019 as confidence returned. AMC went on to say that Q3 is likely to see a slowdown due to the lack of big new releases, but that Q4 is expected to be better. CEO Adam Arons is no stranger to odd decisions having taken a 22% stake in Hycroft Mining earlier this year and which has seen the company write down the value of some of its stake. The decision to offer a special preferred stock dividend seems a strange one given AMC’s still very high debt levels, which for some reason Aron seems unconcerned about at a time when he should be more concerned about creating a more sustainable business model and reducing the company’s debt load. Losses for Q3 are expected to come in at $0.24 a share.

Wednesday 9 November

Rivian Q3 results

Marks & Spencer half-year results

It’s not been a good year for the M&S share price, down over 50%, and wiping out all of its gains from 2021. The shares have managed to hold above their November 2020 lows, with markets pricing in a significant slowdown in consumer spending. The pessimism seems somewhat overdone given the changes that have taken place over the last few years, under the tenure of previous CEO Steve Rowe, with the current Marks & Spencer a very different animal from the business two to three years ago. In July M&A announced the acquisition of its long-term food logistics provider, Gist for £145m as it looks to streamline its food supply chain operation, and control its costs better. In September its partnership with Ocado saw the company announce that it expected to see a small sales decline over the full year 2022, with core earnings set to come in at about break-even. Last month M&S announced it would be speeding up the closure of some of its main stores, while opening up more food halls. This process is expected to do this in the next three years, instead of the previous five-year timeframe.

ITV Q3 results

For most of this year ITV shares have been struggling largely over concerns about the sustainability of advertising revenues, as well as its streaming strategy, which comes across as somewhat disjointed. On the plus side ITV Studios has been performing well. In H1 total revenue rose to £1.99bn, helped by a 16% rise in ITV Studios, while total advertising revenue rose 5% over the first half. The number for advertising is slightly misleading in that it disguises a drop of 5% in Q2, and a prediction of a 9% decline in July and an 18% decline in August. The company did say that by the end of September TAR is expected to be broadly flat compared to 2021. While Q3 is expected to see a deterioration in revenues, the World Cup in Qatar could offer a respite with a significant uplift expected in Q4, which could offer a silver lining after the shares hit a two year low in September.

Aviva Q3 results

It’s been a rough quarter for the Aviva share price, the shares hitting a 23-month low back in October as a result of the meltdown in the UK gilt market as markets fretted about problems in the UK pensions market. In H1 Aviva reported a 14% rise in operating profit to £829m, and while the headline number missed estimates that didn’t stop the shares from getting an initial boost after the insurer said it would look to buy back more shares at the end of the financial year. The company’s insurance business has also been expanding with the launch of its new quotemehappy.com car insurance product, Essentials which has been expanded beyond its previous higher tier offering to a more tiered bespoke approach.

Thursday 10 November

US CPI (October)

Haleon Q3 results

It’s not been a great start for Haleon, the consumer healthcare business that was spun off from GSK in July, and which saw GSK management reject a £50bn bid for by Unilever earlier this year. It was clear then that was likely to prove an expensive mistake and so it has proved, with shares in the owner of brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste and Panadol painkillers trading at half that valuation now and well below their IPO price of 330p. As operating costs soar, the company’s ability to raise consumer prices could well dictate where the stock goes next. Reckitt Benckiser and Unilever have shown they have the ability to do so.

In the first half, Haleon saw revenues rise 13.4% to £5.19bn, driven largely by its pain killer brands of Advil, Theraflu, and Panadol, while posting adjusted operating of £1.19bn. For the full-year Haleon says it expects to see full year organic revenue growth of between 6% and 8%, which seems on the low side when you consider that this winter could see the first proper flu season post covid. On the Zantac litigation claims which has hammered the share price in recent months management rejected any idea that they should shoulder liability over the antacid drug.

Friday 11 November

UK Q3 GDP

SELECTED COMPANY RESULTS

MONDAY 7 NOVEMBER RESULTS Activision Blizzard (US) Q3 Groupon (US) Q3 Lyft (US) Q3 Vroom (US) Q3 TUESDAY 8 NOVEMBER RESULTS Adaptimmune Therapeutics (US) Q3 Allbirds (US) Q3 AMC Entertainment (US) Q3 Argentex Group (UK) Half-year Associated British Foods (UK) Full-year Aveva Group (UK) Half-year Oxford Instruments (UK) Half-year Walt Disney (US) Q4 WEDNESDAY 9 NOVEMBER RESULTS Aviva (UK) Q3 Beyond Meat (US) Q3 Biffa (UK) Half-year Bumble (US) Q3 Canoo (US) Q3 ITV (UK) Q3 Marks & Spencer (UK) Half-year Payoneer (US) Q3 Rivian Automotive (US) Q3 Roblox (US) Q3 SeaWorld Entertainment (US) Q3 Smiths News (UK) Full-year Tracsis (UK) Full-year Volex (UK) Half-year Wendy's (US) Q3 THURSDAY 10 NOVEMBER RESULTS 3i Group (UK) Half-year AstraZeneca (UK) Q3 Auto Trader (UK) Half-year B&M European Value Retail (UK) Half-year Duolingo (US) Q3 Endeavour Mining (UK) Q3 Haleon (UK) Q3 Kura Sushi (US) Q4 National Grid (UK) Half-year Paysafe (US) Q3 QinetiQ Group (UK) Half-year Ralph Lauren (US) Q2 Tate & Lyle (UK) Half-year WeWork (US) Q3 WH Smith (UK) Full-year FRIDAY 11 NOVEMBER RESULTS Polestar Automotive (US) Q3

