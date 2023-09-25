X

The Forces Shaping AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD

25 Sep 2023, 10:30

Welcome to CMC’s Trend Tracker, a video series for traders seeking in-depth technical analysis and valuable charting insights. In this analysis, we assess the major currency pairs through the lens of technical analysis and future events in order to understand the major trends at play. In particular, we look at the AUD/USD, USD/JPY and the GBP/USD.

Drawing from more than 25 years of industry expertise, Carlo Pruscino is your seasoned Forex trading mentor. Carlo offers clients his insights on executing trades and conducting technical and fundamental analyses. Before joining CMC, he lent his talents to esteemed institutions such as CBA and Macquarie, where he advised Global Hedge Funds, Central Banks, and Australian Corporations on FX and Interest Rate hedging strategies.

Note: This video was recorded on 25/09/2023. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

