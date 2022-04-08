X

Analysis

The 5 minutes charts scan - Are both gold and oil under pressure?

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

08 Apr 2022, 02:45

From the technical perspective, oil faces near-term downside pressure after the joint efforts of the oil reserve release by the US and IEA countries, along with weakening fuel demand amid China’s lockdowns. And gold might be weakening in the medium-term because of a strengthening US dollar and the rising bond yields.

 


FX Analysis

Short-term FX technical strategy (7 April 2022)

The EUR/USD pair has failed to stage the preferred minor corrective rebound as highlighted in our previous report on 5 April, and broken below 1.0935.

07 Apr 2022
News

US stocks rebound on dip-buying, oil steadies, USD hits 18-month high, bond yield curve steepens
News

Shell slides after taking a $5bn hit on its Russia business
News

Fed minutes outline normalisation plan, ECB minutes next
