Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Create account
News

Stocks rebound as UK approves vaccine

CMC Markets

Written by

Michael McCarthy

CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST

03 Dec 2020, 06:00

The UK approved a Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use overnight. The British PM cautioned that the delivery logistics are difficult, but termed it the beginning of the end of the pandemic. US stocks rebounded from losses, and the UK index outperformed with a 1.2% gain.

Other market reactions were muted. Oil rallied, although that may relate more to a weekly draw on crude inventories and recent OPEC+ inspired weakness. Havens came under pressure. The US dollar and Japanese yen fell, and cryptocurrencies backed away from recent gains. Surprisingly, gold extended its rally into a second session, despite the growth positive news.

Futures point to a mixed start for Asia Pacific markets, with small gains in Hong Kong and Australian and a modest fall in Japan. However after overnight trading closed the US Congress passed a bill that imposes conditions on Chinese listing on US exchanges. This may cast a pall over regional trading, especially if there is a strident response from Beijing.

New Zealand stocks may lead the region today after a surprise 8.8% lift in October building permits. Australian PMIs for November released this morning show ongoing expansion across the economy, and could support sentiment and the dollar. Other data released today includes PMIs for Hong Kong and Singapore, Australian trade numbers and the Caixin China PMIs.


Latest from CMC

News

FTSE outperforms, Palantir falls, oil rallies

The FTSE 100 is outperforming its Continental counterparts thanks to a rally in pharma, commodity and banking stocks.

03 Dec 2020
News

Pubs and hospitality raise a glass to vaccine rollout news
News

Sweet spot drives markets
News

Bulls back in charge, Zoom tumbles, oil falls

Related articles

News

FTSE outperforms, Palantir falls, oil rallies

The FTSE 100 is outperforming its Continental counterparts thanks to a rally in pharma, commodity and banking stocks.

03 Dec 2020
News

Pubs and hospitality raise a glass to vaccine rollout news

After US markets once again saw more record highs for the NASDAQ and S&P 500, Asia markets have reacted slightly more cautiously.

02 Dec 2020
News

Sweet spot drives markets

Reports that the UK may start distributing a vaccine as early as this weekend pushed market optimism into overdrive last night. The combination of stimulus support and potential for an effective Covid-19 vaccine has global markets anticipating a massive economic bounce in 2021. The US dollar index hit a two year low and the Nasdaq index an all-time high as markets looked through record levels of daily infections in Europe and the US.

02 Dec 2020