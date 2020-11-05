S ainsbury’s share price is a little lower this morning despite the solid first half figures.

Total retail sales, excluding fuel, increased by 7.1%. On a like-for-like (LFL) basis, sales increased by 6.9%. Digital sales surged by 117%, and that accounted for nearly 40% of group sales.

Sainsbury's share price dips after loss

The first half pre-tax loss was £137m, but keep in mind the group incurred costs of £438m because of the closures associated with Argos. The underlying pre-tax profit – which strips out exceptional items, was £301m. The supermarket spent £290m on costs relating to the pandemic, but that was largely offset by the £230m business rates relief.

Sainsbury’s revealed a special dividend of 7.3p in lieu of the last year’s final dividend, and an interim dividend of 3.2p was announced too. The cash payouts should boost the stock's popularity with income seeking investors, helping the Sainsbury's share price, and it projects a positive image as it suggests it has turned a corner in terms of the health crisis.

The company is keen to lower grocery prices and ramp up the number of new products its offers. In addition to that, it will continue to integrate Argos into its model. By March 2020, it aims to have 240 Argos outlets and 150-200 Argos collection points in Sainsbury's stores. The supermarket chain plans to close roughly 420 standalone Argos stores in the years ahead, and has announced the closure of all meat counters and delis in supermarkets. The restructuring could claim up to 3,500 jobs.

Pandemic hits Sainsbury's share price

Sainsbury’s share price hit a three-month high in July on the back of the first quarter numbers. Grocery sales increased by 10.5% and clothing rose by 26.7%.Total retail sales excluding fuel jumped by 8.5%, and on a LFL basis it increased by 8.2%. The company was one of the benefactors of the health crisis, as demand for food and household goods surged. The pandemic has been a doubled-edged sword for the likes of Sainsbury’s as demand has increased. At the same time, the cost of doing business rose as health and safety measures had to be stepped up. In April, Sainsbury’s said that Covid-19-related costs will dent profit by up to £500m, but it has since lifted that forecast.

Grocery demand set to rise again

The government scheme ‘Eat out to Help Out’ ended in August and in turn that prompted a jump in demand for groceries, according to the research group Nielsen. The independent company said that UK grocery sales saw 8.3% growth in the four weeks until 3 October. It is understood that Sainsbury’ saw sales rise by 5.1% in that time period, while Morrison’s was the outperformer of the ‘big four’ as it sales increased by 8.7%. Kantar Research said there was ‘limited evidence’ of stockpiling at grocery stores.

The Sainsbury’s share price saw a huge amount of volatility in March on the back of the pandemic but in the past few months it has been largely range bound, 180p – 210p. In the past two months, the stock has been pushing higher and a break above 210p should put the 230p area on the radar. A move lower from here might find support at the 50-day moving average, 195p.



