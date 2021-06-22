Post Fed FOMC’s markets movements are likely not a prelude to a major risk-off

Late last week, the movement of cross assets have been on a tear triggered by a more hawkish guidance from the US central bank, Fed FOMC where its latest interest rate hike cycle projection has been brought forward by one year to 2023 and several Fed officials have pencilled in two projected Fed funds rates hike before 2023. To add fuel for the hawkish camp, prominent St. Louis Fed President James Bullard has conveyed his preference for an earlier interest rate hike to start in 2022 to contain higher inflationary pressures during a media talk show interview on last Friday.

The iShares MSCI All Country World Index ETF has tumbled by -2.15% post Fed FOMC to last Friday, 18 June and in contrast the US dollar as represented by the USD Dollar Index has staged a stellar performance, the best in 12 months with an accumulated gain of +2.33% over a similar period. On the surface, one may start to have an view that a major risk-off scenario has just started where a significant surge in USD dollar strength tends to represent a demand to seek refuge in a safe haven asset class due to an impending liquidity crunch; via an anticipation of an earlier start of the interest rate hike cycle as guided by the Fed. The earliest memory that market participants are likely to have anchored on will be the look-back period in late February 2020 where the USD Dollar Index has rallied significantly ahead of the carnage seen in global equities in the following month of March triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic shock.

On the contrary, do allow me to be play devil’s advocate to offer some comforting views that this time round may be different. Firstly, the Fed is likely to be playing mind games to tame future inflationary expectations. The 5-year breakeven inflation rate, a gauge of future expected inflation on average in the next five years has dropped by -10 basis points to 2.31%, the day after FOMC and the breakeven has been on downward trajectory since 12 May high of 2.72%. If such inflationary expectations remain tamed and continued its downward trajectory, the Fed is likely not in the hurry to bring forward the start of its interest rate hike cycle.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis, data as at 21 Jun 2021, click to enlarge chart

Secondly, the movement seen across different sectors of the US stock market in the past two weeks is more likely of a rotation play that is unfolding ahead of the upcoming Q3 instead of a broad based risk-off scenario, profit-taking activities have been seen for the outperforming cyclicals/value sectors in the first half of 2021; Financials/Banks, Industrials, Materials and Energy prior to last Wednesday’s Fed FOMC due to narrowing yield spreads of longer-dated US Treasuries over shorter-dated ones; the difference between the 10-year yield and the 2-year/5-year yields which have been unfolding since late May. In addition, there seems to be lack of catalysts to push the reflationary theme play that has benefited cyclical/value stocks in the coming quarter, the additional $4 trillion US fiscal stimulus plan that has been pushed out by the Biden Administration has not been gaining much traction in Congress as we approach the summer months. In fact, the narrowing of the aforementioned US Treasury yields spread reinforced by the latest Fed’s FOMC guidance has benefited higher quality technology stocks which have overperformed over cyclical/value stocks in the past three weeks.

These observations can be seen by comparing the average weekly returns across the current months of 2021 of the cyclical heavy weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average with Nasdaq 100 that is heavily weighted towards US big tech stocks. In the current month of June, the performance of Nasdaq 100 has improved significantly that notched an average weekly return of +0.83% versus almost zero returns seen in the first three months. In contrast, the significant positive weekly returns on the Dow Jones seen in Q1 has been wiped out and the current average weekly return for June stands at -1.20%, its worst performance year to date.

Sources: Alpha Vantage, data as at 18 Jun 2021, click to enlarge chart

Thirdly, one of the key proxies to gauge risk-off/risk-on behaviour will be the performance of high yield corporate bonds that has lower credit ratings, the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) has recorded an average weekly gain of +0.22% so far in June, its best performance year-to-date despite the strong movement seen in the USD dollar in the later part of last week. Also, the current outperformance of high yield corporate bonds has surfaced despite the Fed has started to reduce the size of its corporate bond exchange traded funds portfolio enacted in March 2020 under an emergency-lending vehicle that was set up to provide a liquidity backstop for the financial markets during last year Covid-19 pandemic’s economic fallout.

Source: Alpha Vantage, data as at 18 Jun 2021, click to enlarge chart



