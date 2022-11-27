X

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 28/11/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

28 Nov 2022, 05:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:STO - Santos Ltd (BULLISH - Short Term & BULLISH - Long Term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Oil expected to go higher on supply constraints
  • Buffett going bullish on oil, increasing stake in Exxon.
  • USD weakness supporting oil.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


