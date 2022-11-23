X

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 24/11/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

24 Nov 2022, 05:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:EDV- Endeavour Group Ltd - BULLISH BIAS (long term) - BULLISH BIAS (short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Price is significantly undervalued and at a key support, a level not seen since the beginning of COVID.
  • Retail sales growth is driven by inflation while volume begins to ease.
  • Liquor sales remain surprisingly resilient as the segment cycles elevated sales from last year.
  • Macquarie prefers Consumer Staples including Coles Group (COL) and Endeavour Group (EDV) over Discretionary names.
  • Prices in Consumer Staples have been relatively stable, compared to Discretionary names which have fluctuated.
  • As we head into a potential global recession next year, we could see a significant reduction in demand for goods, leading to a significant reduction in forward guidance.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Australia’s decarbonisation powers AGL, Fortescue and Origin shares

Podcast of the Day: BlackRock’s Carolyn Weinberg on the democratising power of ETFs
 

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials SLIGHTLY HIGHER on mixed commodity prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

