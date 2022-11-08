X

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 09/11/22

ASX Trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

09 Nov 2022, 05:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day


ASX:PLS - Pilbara Minerals Ltd - BEARISH BIAS (short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Lithium carbonate at all time high record and continues to go higher
  • Macquarie Bank has upgraded lithium stocks higher, adding to positivity
  • On flip side, technicals suggesting a potential short term downward movement based on RSI / momentum slowing down (something to monitor).
  • Price is also at a key weekly resistance, failing to break and forming a triple top (bearish chart pattern)

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Is Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse vision burdening Meta shares?

Podcast of the Day: Portfolio manager Michael Kao’s dollar wrecking ball theory

APAC Daily Report


Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall higher base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Wall Street extends gains amid the midterm-election optimism, despite crypto's plunge

Wall Street extends the third straight trading day gains amid the US midterm election optimism after a volatile session due to a plunge in cryptocurrencies

08 Nov 2022
US indices to fall later this week?
Fed set to keep tightening monetary policy despite housing downturn
Weaker US dollar and lower yields push equity markets higher
