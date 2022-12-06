G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



Trading Idea of the Day



NASDAQ:MSFT - Microsoft Corporation (BULLISH - long term & BEARISH - short term)

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

Microsoft Corp recently considered building a "super app" that could include shopping, messaging, news and web search services among others, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Windows-maker mulled building the app to loosen the hold of Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple Inc on the mobile search space, according to the report.

A super app, made popular in Asia by Tencent Holdings' WeChat and South east Asia's Grab Holdings has been described as the Swiss army knife of mobile apps, offering a suite of services for users such as messaging, social networking, peer-to-peer payments and e-commerce shopping.

OPTO For Investors Research



Article of the Day: Will Ford’s EV sales impact Tesla’s share price?



Podcast of the Day: Champel Capital’s Amir Weitmann on investing in deep tech



Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT



EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall base metal prices.



