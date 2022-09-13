X

Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 14/09/22

ASX Market Board

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

14 Sep 2022, 06:00


G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!

Content Summary

  • ASX & Economic Key Events
  • Trading Idea of the Day
  • APAC Daily Report
  • Market Snapshot & Highlights
  • Global Markets Headlines
     

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

Trading Idea of the Day

NYSE: DIS - Walt Disney Co

  • BULLISH BIAS
  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • The CEO made a statement in the last earnings report that the company's earnings are heavily reliant on consumer demand, therefore, as COVID deteriorates and consumers are more confident to travel and readjust their discretionary spending patterns, the CEO expects demand for Disney's good and services to pick up, especially with Disneyland.
  • There is currently a focus on growing the streaming services subscription to compete with the likes of Netflix, although still quite far, their competitive advantage is price and diversifying their content for all ages.

(Click image to enlarge)

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy & Material sectors potentially DOWN on the back of lower commodity prices and a higher USD
(Click image to enlarge)
(Click image to enlarge)

Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

