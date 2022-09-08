Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!
ASX Key Events
Trading Idea of the Day
BTCUSD – Bitcoin
- POTENTIAL SELL
- Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
APAC Daily Report
Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7AM AEST
EXPECTATIONS: Energy UP & Materials potentially DOWN
Global Markets Headlines
- Queen Elizabeth II of Britain, world’s longest-serving monarch, dies at 96 (CNBC)
New British PM Liz Truss announces a cap on energy bills to combat cost-of-living crisis (CNBC)
Fed Chair Powell vows to raise rates to fight inflation ‘until the job is done’ (CNBC)
Apple hiked the price of the iPhone 14 in key markets despite keeping it the same in the U.S. (CNBC)
Putin threatens to let Europe ‘freeze’ over winter, raising risk of energy rationing (CNBC)
Ubisoft shares slump after Tencent increases stake by €300m (OPTO)
Economic Calendars
Economic Calendar (TODAY)
Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)
