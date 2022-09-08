Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!









For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform and/or you can follow us on Twitter & .

Content Summary

ASX Key Events

Trading Idea of the Day

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights

Global Markets Headlines

Economic Calendars

ASX Key Events

Trading Idea of the Day

BTCUSD – Bitcoin

POTENTIAL SELL

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7AM AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy UP & Materials potentially DOWN



Global Markets Headlines

Economic Calendars

Economic Calendar (TODAY)



Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)



(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO/Trading Economics)



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



