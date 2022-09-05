Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!
Content Summary
- APAC Daily Report
- Market Snapshot & Highlights
- Global Markets Headlines
- ASX Economic Calendar
- Trading Idea of the Day
- Economic Calendars
APAC Daily Report
Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)
Energy expected up & Materials expected up
Global Markets Headlines
- Liz Truss to become Britain’s next prime minister, replacing Boris Johnson (CNBC)
- India says it will look carefully at Russian oil price cap, rejects moral duty to boycott Moscow (CNBC)
- Oil producer group OPEC+ surprises energy markets with a small production cut (CNBC)
- Euro slides below 99 cents after Russia halts gas supplies to Europe (CNBC)
- European markets close lower as Russia halts gas flows; autos stocks fall nearly 5% (CNBC)
- Global X Uranium ETF rallies as more nations consider nuclear energy (OPTO)
- A U.S recession will likely hurt Asia. Here are the countries that are most vulnerable (CNBC)
Click on the hyperlink for further information on the headlines, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform or you can follow us on Twitter & for up-to-date market news.
(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO)
ASX Economic Calendar
Trading Idea of the Day
(NIC – Nickel Industries)
- Potential BUY
- Key levels on chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
Macro-Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar (TODAY)
Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)
Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.