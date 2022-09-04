Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!
Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)
Energy expected up & Materials expected up
Global Markets Headlines
- EU economics chief says bloc is not afraid of Putin, ready to react over halted Russian gas supplies (CNBC)
- EU energy chief urges China and India to support a price cap on Russian oil (CNBC)
- Payrolls rose 315,000 in August as companies keep hiring (CNBC)
- Rising coal prices fuel Glencore, Thungela and BHP shares (OPTO)
- Turkey’s skyrocketing inflation is flashing warning signals for Gulf banks (CNBC)
- Sterling suffered its worst month since Brexit, and analysts expect it to ‘plumb new depths’ (CNBC)
- Oil rallies ahead of OPEC+ meeting (CNBC)
(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO)
ASX Economic Calendar
Trading Idea of the Day
(BRK.B – Berkshire Hathaway B Class)
- Potential SELL
- Key levels on chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
- Expecting investment companies to fall in price due to macroeconomic uncertainty dropping investor confidence levels as they shift to more low risk investments like government bonds. Also stock price to drop further due to removal of government stimulus from the economy, bring back equities to “fair value”
Macro-Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar (TODAY)
Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)
Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.