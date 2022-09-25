X

Select the account you'd like to open

Newsletter

Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 26/09/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

26 Sep 2022, 06:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform and follow us on Twitter: 

Azeem Sheriff -  
CMC Markets - 

Trading Idea of the Day

NYSE:PNN - Pinduoduo Inc - BULLISH BIAS

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • Pinduoduo’s recent venture into fresh produce, Duo Duo Grocery, has been instrumental in helping alleviate recent concerns over food security by introducing a supply and demand model that can match local shoppers with local produce suppliers in under 24 hours.
  • The company is pioneering what it calls a feed-based shopping experience where users are presented with a social media-like feed where they can discover products they may not have known they wanted.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research

Article of the Day: Delisting risks ease for Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo shares
Podcast of the Day: OPTO Sessions Inside Callum Thomas’ Topdown Charts analysis process 

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil/nat gas) & Materials LOWER on falling commodity prices.

Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

Latest from CMC

Technical analysis

Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 26 September 2022

Technical Analysis - Chart of the week

25 Sep 2022
News

APAC Week Ahead: Higher for longer
News

Inflation fears rout sterling, bonds, and equity markets
Weekly outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

APAC Week Ahead: Higher for longer

US GDP & PCE, China manufacturing PMI, Japan Industrial Output, AU retail Sales, CA & UK GDP

24 Sep 2022
News

Inflation fears rout sterling, bonds, and equity markets

European markets have ended the week sharply lower as a bond market rout upended sentiment, sending the Euro Stoxx 50 and the DAX to their lowest levels this year,

23 Sep 2022
Weekly outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing 26 September 2022.

23 Sep 2022
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: UK, US Q2 GDP; EU flash CPI; Boohoo, Next results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 26 September 2022, and view our company earnings schedule.

23 Sep 2022