Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 21/09/22

ASX Market Board

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

21 Sep 2022, 06:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 
 

Trading Idea of the Day

ASX:COL - Coles Group - BULLISH BIAS

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • Coles falls under the Consumer Staples sector which is generally a defensive stock and therefore resistant  to economic cycles including any upcoming recessions
  • Coles can maintain their profit margins and pass on their costs to customers which provides protection for their bottom line.

(Click image to enlarge)

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)
(Click image to enlarge)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)
(Click image to enlarge)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)
(Click image to enlarge)

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil/nat gas) & Materials LOWER.

(Click image to enlarge)
(Click image to enlarge)

Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


News

Selloff resumes on Wall Street ahead of the Fed’s rate decision, Asian markets set to suffer

US bond yields spike, USD strengthens, Apple outperforms, gold & oil down

20 Sep 2022
News

Pre-Fed jitters send yields higher, and stocks lower
News

All about central banks this week
News

Wall Street finishes higher ahead of the critical Fed decision, Asian markets set to rise
