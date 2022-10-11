G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



Trading Idea of the Day

ASX:FMG - Fortescue Metals Group - BEARISH BIAS

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

Iron ore shipments have been dropping to China week on week, as China's property crisis continues and demand for iron ore reduces.

China's 0 COVID policy has not helped as well, with Shanghai looking to go back into lockdown after multiple cases identified, which can severely limit any property development projects in play.

Expecting FMG to move further lower to price of 14 which is next key support zone.

ASX & Economic Key Events

OPTO For Investors Research

APAC Daily Report

Global Markets Headlines

