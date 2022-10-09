X

Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 10/10/22

ASX Trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

10 Oct 2022, 05:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day

NYSE:OXY - Occidental Petroleum Corp - BULLISH BIAS

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Occidental Petroleum is a US oil giant focused predominantly on shareholder returns through dividends, share buybacks and debt repayment.

  • Sky high oil prices and tight supply make oil an appealing investment, with OPEC+ reducing global oil supply by 2 million barrels per day, creating higher demand with lower supply, sending oil prices higher with the aim to place a restrictive floor around the $80 mark.

  • A decade of low oil prices of ever-increasing ESG concerns has caused a structural undersupply of fossil fuels. Conflict in Eastern Europe has put further pressure on oil supply across Europe.

  • Increased oil and gas pricing globally has made Occidental a cash printing machine in 2022.​

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research

Article of the Day: IBM shares flat on $20bn plan to support US chipmaking
Podcast of the Day: Tidal Financial CIO Michael Venuto on the ETF industry

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil) & Materials LOWER on lower base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


