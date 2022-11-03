G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter:



Azeem Sheriff -

Tina Teng -

CMC Markets ANZ -

CMC Markets Singapore -

CMC Markets Canada -

Trading Idea of the Day



ASX:FMG - Fortescue Ltd - BULLISH BIAS

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

World No. 2 iron ore producer Vale SA saw a steeper-than-expected drop in profit on slumping prices and lingering cost inflation which saw the largest iron ore miners globally tumble.

The Brazilian mining giant reported adjusted earnings before items of $US3.7 billion for the third quarter, down 47% from a year ago and well below the $US4.6 billion average analyst estimate.

Vale is focusing on higher-quality ore in a bid to defend margins from the lowest iron ore prices in two years. Futures have slumped on concerns over the cooling impact of higher interest rates, combined with China’s COVID restrictions and real-state woes. We may start to see a similar theme with FMG as well.

Rio Tinto and BHP have warned that commodity producers will keep struggling with global economic uncertainties and a patchy recovery in China. Baoshan Iron & Steel Co, the world’s largest steel maker, also delivered a bleak outlook for the industry in China this week, predicting demand in the country could fall 5% this year.

ASX & Economic Key Events



ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)



OPTO For Investors Research



Article of the Day: Cathie Wood buys 185,000 Robinhood shares



Podcast of the Day: Doomberg on Nord Stream sabotage and monetary mayhem

APAC Daily Report





Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7:30am AEDT



EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall lower base metal prices.



Global Markets Headlines



(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



