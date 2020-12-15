Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Create account
News

Near-term downside pressure for China tech, long-term uptrend intact

CMC Markets

Written by

Kelvin Wong, CFTe

Market Analyst

15 Dec 2020, 10:55

US stock markets started the week with a lacklustre performance, with the S&P 500 erasing an earlier gain of 0.9% to end in the red at -0.4% (3,647), together with the Dow Jones Industrial Average -0.6% (29,861). The tech heavy Nasdaq 100 and domestic US small caps Russell 2000 fared better, with gains of 0.7% and 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 and Russell 2000 closed at 12,462 and 1,913 respectively.

Yesterday's S&P sector performance scorecard painted a clearer picture of the cyclical/value-oriented stocks' underperformance, as financials, industrials and materials recorded losses between -1.2% to -1.3%, while the worst performer was the energy sector (at -3.5%), despite a gain of +0.9% (46.99) in light crude oil futures. Outperformers went consumer discretionary +0.4% and information technology +0.4%.

The headwind for the cyclical/value stocks was an acknowledgement from the New York City mayor that the city faced the risk of an imminent full shutdown, due to a significant rise in coronavirus cases. Within the S&P sectors; the performance of growth proxies are still robust, as semiconductors & equipment industry within information technology recorded a gain of +1.4%, and the leisure equipment & products industry within consumer discretionary advanced by +1.3%. Hence, the probability of a medium-term (multi-week) corrective decline is low at this juncture for the major US stock indices.

On the US political front, several media reports had indicated that the US$908 billion bipartisan fiscal bill was going to be split into two bills; one bill amount of US$748 billion that excludes state/local aid and liability protection, and a second bill for US$160 billion that includes both contents. Both Democrats and Republican leaders remained in negotiations. Joe Biden has officially clinched the presidency after the electoral college confirmed his victory, and the next step is for the Congress to acknowledge and approve the results. In a nutshell, the options for President Trump to overturn the results are running out.

China's big tech stocks took a beating yesterday, as China’s antitrust watchdog fined Alibaba Group and a Tencent unit over a year-old acquisitions deal, which signalled to the market that regulators are still holding a tight grip on the operations of big tech firms that may hinder thei growth potential. Hong Kong-listed Alibaba and Tencent shed -2.6% and 2.9% respectively, to close at a five-day low yesterday.

In today’s Asia session, China big tech stocks continued to see further selling pressure: Alibaba (-2.1%), Tencent (-1.1%), JD.com (-3.2%) and Meituan (-1.5%) are currently underperforming the broader Hang Seng TECH index (-0.15%).         


Latest from CMC

Market Outlook

After a dreadful 2020, are bank share prices bouncing back?

The rebounds are promising, but banks may still suffer from the long-term impact of Covid-19.

15 Dec 2020
News

New virus strain unsettles markets, UK unemployment to rise further
Market Outlook

Crude Oil Brent higher with the promise of increased demand?
News

Lockdown fears weigh on sentiment

Related articles

News

New virus strain unsettles markets, UK unemployment to rise further

European markets had a mixed session yesterday, with the FTSE 100 underperforming after it was announced London and the south-east of England was being put into tier 3 restrictions.

15 Dec 2020
News

Lockdown fears weigh on sentiment

European shares managed modest gains overnight but the S&P 500 fell for the fourth straight session as lockdowns loomed. London and some surrounding areas re-enter strict lockdowns from today, and the Mayor of New York warned the city is heading the same way. The news hit major markets, with bonds and gold falling alongside US shares and industrial commodities.

15 Dec 2020
News

Equities higher on UK-EU trade hopes and US stimulus optimism

Equity markets in Europe are on track to close firmly higher as traders have been encouraged by the fact that UK and EU trade negotiators will go the extra mile in a bid to hopefully secure a trade deal and avoid a no-deal scenario.

15 Dec 2020