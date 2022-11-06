Check out the trading idea of the week below, by your friendly, neighbourhood market analyst!

Trading Idea of the Week

NYSE:MU - Micron Technology Inc - BULLISH BIAS

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

Micron has faced some difficulties over the past few quarters. In what can be described as an imperfect storm for the RAM and data storage chip provider, the company’s revenues, gross margin and profit margin all declined as the company continued to face rising operating expenses.

EPS has come off significantly, with the company only posting earnings per share of $1.35, far less than the $2.34 it posted in the previous quarter or the $2.39 it posted in the same quarter last year.

To address some of these factors, the company made significant reductions to the capital expenditure, expected to come down 30% to around US$8 Billion. These reductions are set to negatively impact the current year's costs but are expected to improve their economic condition in due time, as it’ll bring supply and inventory closer to where the industry demand is.

While Micron’s end consumers in both a commercial and retail sense are finding it tough, with consumer PC demand and commercial data centre demand dropping due to supply constraints, improving supply conditions will help improve Micron’s position.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



