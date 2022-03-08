X

Select the account you'd like to open

News

Markets fall as commodities price gains fuel inflation fears

bitcoin images behind computer with financial trading charts on the screen

Written by

Elise Shaw

Senior Content Strategist

08 Mar 2022, 03:45

Rising commodities prices are fanning flames that inflation will continue to increase and reduce the pace of economic growth.

Stock markets across Asia are lower on Tuesday, with US equity futures negative.

The S&P/ASX 200 slipped below 7000 and made a final dive to close at the day's lows, losing 0.8% to 6980.30, weighed down by energy stocks and the materials sector.

Bloomberg is reporting that traders on Monday piled into options that oil could surge even further after rising to the highest since 2008, with some even placing low-cost bets that futures surpass US$200 before the end of March. Oil has rallied more than 30% since the invasion on 24 February and traders and banks are betting prices will keep climbing.

JPMorgan Chase said last week that Brent crude could end the year at US$185 a barrel should Russian supplies continue to be disrupted, while Australia & New Zealand Banking Group saw around 5 million barrels a day of pipeline and seaborne oil supplies being impacted by new sanctions. 

Other commodities including wheat and corn have seen dramatic price spikes on fear of supply restrictions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Nickel prices surge 90% to a record as the metal used in stainless steel and electric vehicles soared to a record of US$55,000 a tonne on Monday, before closing at US$48,078 a tonne. The spike was fueled by a short squeeze and concerns over tightening supplies from Russia, according to Bloomberg. Prices rose as much as 12.3% to US$53,980 a tonne on Tuesday, and traded at US$53,100 a tonne by 11:06 a.m. Shanghai time.

The Aussie dollar is at US73.11c against the US dollar.

Bitcoin is US$38,448.

Gold is US$1989.50 an ounce.

Brent crude oil is around US$127.67 a barrel.

WTI crude oil is at US$122.36 a barrel.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

Latest from CMC

Market Outlook

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 4 March 2022

View our live recording of the US non-farm payrolls webinar from UK chief market analyst, Michael Hewson.

04 Mar 2022
News

Stocks head for correction and bear markets as commodities gain
News

European stocks pull off their lows after another rocky session
News

Europe set for more declines as oil prices surge above $130 a barrel
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

Stocks head for correction and bear markets as commodities gain

Gold reached its highest level since August 2020 and crude oil hit levels not seen since 2008, while a gauge of the dollar rose for a third day, trading at the highest since 2020.

07 Mar 2022
News

European stocks pull off their lows after another rocky session

In what has been a turbulent Monday session, European markets plunged sharply at the open on reports that the US was discussing the prospect of a total ban on Russian oil,

07 Mar 2022
News

Europe set for more declines as oil prices surge above $130 a barrel

European markets underwent their worst weekly losses since March 2020 last week, as Russia’s reckless military actions in Ukraine,

07 Mar 2022
News

What do oil and gold gains mean for stock prices?

Oil and gold have made fresh highs, but what does if mean for share prices?

07 Mar 2022