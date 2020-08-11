Heavyweight tech stocks and gold tumbled in overnight trading. The trigger was comments from House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that the negotiations between Democrats and Republicans over an extension of Covid-19 support measures are at a “stalemate”. Base metals and crude oil dropped, and the US dollar strengthened. However bonds also sold off, on anticipation of large issuance to come.

The swing in sentiment is a little surprising, given the well-known gap between the opposing parties. Earlier in the overnight session European indices posted solid gains, and US stocks opened in the green. Things turned ugly with just two hours remaining in the US trading day. The impact on popular tech stocks was dramatic, as investors scrambled to lock in gains as the selling began. Apple fell 3%, Facebook dropped 2.7%, and Netflix shed 3.5%, and the Nasdaq 100 index fell further than the SPX 500.

Anticipation of heavy issuance saw bond markets sell off. US junk bond raisings in July / August will likely exceed all of the issuance for 2019. Additionally, Federal programs must be funded, increasing the supply of government bonds. US ten-year bonds finished the session at 0.64%, up from 0.50% last week.

Gold fell in the intersection of growth and haven concerns. The cash price dropped more than 5%, taking gold below its previous all-time high near $1,920. This is co-incidentally the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, and traders are unsurprised that gold is stabilising around this level in early Asia Pacific trading.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to maintain interest rates at current levels at its meeting today. Analysts are divided on the potential extension of the RBNZ’s asset purchase program, with some expecting the bank to lift the amount for the current $60 billion. No change could push the NZ dollar higher.

Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information. CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.