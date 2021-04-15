Deliveroo delivers a cautious outlook

After the woes of the last few days Deliveroo shareholders are hoping for some good news this morning, given the sharp falls in the share price seen since the shares were listed at the end of March.

Earlier this week we hit a record low of 242p before rebounding, helped by the positive update from sector peer Just Eat Takeaway earlier this week, which posted some very strong numbers.

This morning’s Q1 update showed that group orders rose 114% year on year to 71m, with monthly active users rising to 7.1m, a rise of 91%.

In terms of the numbers gross transaction value (GTV) rose to £1.65bn, a rise of 130% over the same quarter a year ago, and an increase of 23% on Q4.

On the commercial front, Deliveroo serves over 117k restaurants, while it also works with a number of major retailers including Aldi, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons across a number of sites across the UK. Earlier this week the company signed a two-year deal with Sainsbury’s to extend its recent trial to 100 stores from the current 10. These stores are based in London, as well as Glasgow, Aberdeen, Liverpool, Newcastle, York and Leeds. Grocery deliveries now represent over 10% of UK and Ireland GTV in Q1.

The company kept its guidance unchanged for full year annual GTV growth of between 30% to 40%, and a gross profit margin of 7.5% to 8%, though the guidance came with a warning that growth might slow as lockdown restrictions are eased.

This will be a concern across the sector, which makes it doubly important that Deliveroo is able to expand in other areas of its business model, where it has an advantage. Its logistics model means it has a head start on the likes of Just Eat Takeaway, who are already making inroads having signed deals with Leon, Chipotle, Starbucks and Costa.

This morning’s update is certainly encouraging, and shows the business is heading in the right direction. It remains to be seen whether it will be enough to tempt shareholders back on board after the losses seen since the beginning of the month.



