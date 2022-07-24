Chart of the week – Potential short to medium-term recovery for Gold

C hart of the week – Gold

Potential short to medium-term recovery for Gold

Short-term technical analysis (1 to 3 weeks)

Time-stamped: 24 Jul 2022 at 11:30am SGT

Source: CMC Markets

The 4-month downtrend of Gold (Cash) that recorded a loss of -19% from its 8 March 2022 swing high of 2,070 to its recent low of 1,680 printed on 21 July 2022 has reached a potential key inflection zone of 1,670/1,640 which may lead to short to medium-term recovery based on integrated technical analysis (graphical, momentum, Elliot Wave/fractals)

Recent price actions have staged a rebound of +3.4% from its 21 July 2022 low of 1,680. Watch the 1,670 key long-term pivotal support for potential further up move towards the next resistance at 1,780 with a maximum limit at 1,810 (former support congestion zone of 15 June/29 June 2022 & the upper boundary of the medium-term descending channel from 8 March 2022 high).

(former support congestion zone of 15 June/29 June 2022 & the upper boundary of the medium-term descending channel from 8 March 2022 high). On the other hand, a break with a daily close below 1,670 invalidates the recovery scenario for another drop towards the lower limit of the long-term pivotal support at 1,640.

Positive elements; the 1,670/1,640 key pivot support is defined by a confluence of elements (major ascending trendline from August 2018 low, the lower boundary of a major sideways range configuration in place since August 2020 all-time high), weekly bullish “Hammer” candlestick formed right above the 1,670/1,640 key pivotal support, bullish short-term momentum (4-hour RSI has staged a bullish breakout from its key corresponding resistance at the 47% level with a prior bullish divergence signal flashed out on 21 July 2022 at its oversold region & its current momentum reading has not reached an extreme overbought level of 79% where price actions may face the risk of a bearish reversal).



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



