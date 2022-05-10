X

Analysis

Chart of the day – A potential further down of the WTI

crude oil

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

10 May 2022, 03:20

Crude oil prices tumbled on the deteriorated broad sentiment, triggered by the weak Chinese economic data on Monday. The sell-everything mood sent the crude prices to a one-week low. Oil prices may face further pressure if recession fears cause bad loops in the risk assets, which we could make a scenario regarding the below charts.

INADWTIC (WTI Inflation Adj. Index) Index vs. S&P 500 (1997-2022)

Source: Bloomberg (Click to see the enlarged chart)

The above chart implies a positive correlation between the oil price and the S&P 500. Oil prices fell together with the broader equities when the recession happened in 2000, 2008, and 2020. The trends need to be closely monitored in the scenario of an upcoming economic recession or recession fears-induced selloff.

WTI-Daily (a potential break-out on the ascending trendline)

(Click to see the enlarged chart)

The WTI price is testing the trendline support of the 100-mark, where a bearish break-out may induce further selloff and head to the pivot support, a price range of 94.00 - 95.35 (the 50.0% of Fibonacci retracement starts from the high on 7 March to the low on the low on 11 April).

Key technical elements:

  • A potential double-top pattern is formed, suggesting the downside pressure starts to build.
  • Stochastic forms a dead-cross, falling from the overbought territory, which indicates a sell signal.

Key STs and RSs:

Supports: 100, 94.00, 95.35, 88.80

Resistances: 104.62, 112.07


