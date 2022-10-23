X

Technical analysis

Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 24 October 2022

Apple chart

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

23 Oct 2022, 09:00

Check out the trading idea of the week below, by your friendly, neighbourhood market analyst!

Trading Idea of the Week

NASDAQ:AAPL - Apple Inc - BULLISH BIAS

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Apple seems to be a fan favourite of a few super investors, given the likes of Warren Buffett have it as his largest holding by far within Berkshire Hathaway.
  • The company continues its pattern of solid performance, posting record revenue figures of US$83 Billion for the quarter ending June 25th 2022. Overall profit margin remained relatively flat however net income was lower than the same quarter last year thanks to higher R&D and administrative costs.
  • The impacts of the latest iteration of the iPhone are yet to be seen on the balance sheet, however recent news of Apple reversing their plans to increase manufacturing output could potentially point to lower-than-expected sales which could present a fantastic buying opportunity for those long term investors and Apple bulls.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

Latest from CMC

News

APAC Week Ahead: Bottoms in?

US GDP & PCE data, Australian CPI, China GDP, BOJ policy meeting, BOC & ECB rate decision

22 Oct 2022
Weekly outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points
News

UK retail sales plunge again, possible budget delay weighs on sterling
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: ECB rate decision; UK banks, Apple results
