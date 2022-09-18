X

Technical analysis

Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 19 September 2022

technical analysis

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

18 Sep 2022, 17:30

Check out the trading idea of the week below!
 




Trading Idea of the Week

(NYSE:COP - ConocoPhillips)

  • BULLISH BIAS
  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • ConocoPhillips acquired an additional 10% interest in Australian Pacific LNG from Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) for US$1.65B. This brings ConocoPhillips’ interest to 47.5%, from which they’re expecting to receive US$1.8B in dividend distributions for 2022.
  • Given the macroeconomic backdrop on LNG with the Russia/Ukraine war and surging natural gas prices, this is definitely a stock to watch over!

 


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

