Bond ETFs: Understanding the Risks and Rewards

In expanding the array of available funds for portfolio construction, bond Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) emerge as a valuable inclusion. These ETFs offer numerous advantages, addressing several concerns for investors. However, it's important to acknowledge that, alongside their benefits, bond ETFs also come with certain drawbacks.

To begin, what exactly is a bond ETF?

A bond ETF is a type of exchange-traded fund that holds a collection of bonds within its portfolio. Typically, these ETFs passively track a specific index of securities, in this instance as the name of the instrument suggests, bonds – opting for a passive management approach rather than attempting to actively outperform a benchmark index with active management.

These ETFs come in various forms, encompassing funds that aim to mirror the entire market and others that segment the bond market into specific categories, such as investment-grade or short-term bonds.

Trading on the stock exchange like individual stocks, bond ETFs offer the flexibility of being traded whenever the market is open. This characteristic enhances their liquidity compared to many individual bonds, contributing to cost reduction for investors.

Here's a closer look at the pros and cons of these investment vehicles.

Pros:

Simplified management : A bond ETF distributes the interest earned from the bonds within its portfolio. This feature makes a bond ETF an efficient option for establishing a consistent income stream, alleviating concerns about the maturity and redemption of individual bonds.

: A bond ETF distributes the interest earned from the bonds within its portfolio. This feature makes a bond ETF an efficient option for establishing a consistent income stream, alleviating concerns about the maturity and redemption of individual bonds. Monthly dividend distributions : Several widely favored bond ETFs provide monthly dividends, ensuring investors receive a steady income at shorter intervals.

: Several widely favored bond ETFs provide monthly dividends, ensuring investors receive a steady income at shorter intervals. No need for individual bond analysis : Instead of scrutinizing numerous individual bonds, investors can choose the desired types of characteristics of bonds for their portfolio and easily implement their strategy by using the preferred ETF. This convenience makes bond ETFs a well-suited solution for investors to efficiently diversify their portfolio with the appropriate balance of risk and return.

: Instead of scrutinizing numerous individual bonds, investors can choose the desired types of characteristics of bonds for their portfolio and easily implement their strategy by using the preferred ETF. This convenience makes bond ETFs a well-suited solution for investors to efficiently diversify their portfolio with the appropriate balance of risk and return. Lower entry costs: Investing in a bond ETF is like buying a share at its current price – this contrasts favorably with the usual minimum investment of $1,000 for an individual bond, or S$250k/US$200 for corporate bonds, whereas for a bond ETFs it is usually or almost much lower.

Cons:

Expense ratios : If there's a facet where bond ETFs exhibit limitations, it could be in their expense ratios – the fees investors incur for fund management. These expenses may consume a significant portion of the interest earned by the holdings, potentially diminishing a modest yield to a minimal one.

: If there's a facet where bond ETFs exhibit limitations, it could be in their expense ratios – the fees investors incur for fund management. These expenses may consume a significant portion of the interest earned by the holdings, potentially diminishing a modest yield to a minimal one. Not principal protected: In market investments, there are no guarantees regarding the security of your principal. Unfavorable changes in interest rates can lead to significant declines in certain types of bond funds. Long-term funds, for instance, may be more adversely affected by rising rates compared to short-term funds. If you are compelled to sell when the bond ETF's value is diminished, the investor will experience capital loss.

How do interest rates affect the market value of bond ETFs?

Fluctuating interest rates influence Bond ETFs due to their effects on the bonds within their underlying portfolios. A decrease in interest rates leads to an increase in bond prices, while an increase in interest rates results in a decline in bond prices.

While both long-term and short-term bonds are affected by changes in interest rates, long-term bonds experience a more pronounced impact. Rising interest rates represent one of the potential avenues for experiencing losses when investing in bonds.

How to buy a bond ETF?

Similar to other ETFs, acquiring bond ETFs is exceptionally straightforward as they are traded on the stock market just like ordinary stocks. At CMC Invest, we offer access to a diverse range of bond ETFs for your consideration. Below, we have compiled a list of some popular bond ETFs.

AGG:US – iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

BND:US – Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

TLT:US – iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

VCSH:US – Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

In summary, Bond ETFs, such as the ones suggested above, can potentially offer substantial value to investors, enabling the swift diversification of a portfolio/ However, investors should be cautious about potential drawbacks, such as a high expense ratio, which can significantly impact returns, especially in periods of low-interest rates in the future.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



