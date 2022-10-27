Awful tech earnings sink Nasdaq further, Asian market set to slip

Wall Street finished mixed as investors reassessed a slew of tech earnings and economic data. Tech woes continued to send Nasdaq lower, while Dow extended its fifth-straight trading day gains due to the relief rally that was sparked by a further decline in the US bond yields. Meta Platforms plunged 24% to a six-year low, amid disappointing earnings and weak guidance, wiping out $100 million in its market cap overnight. Amazon’s earnings also came as weaker-than-expected, with its shares down 16% in extended hours, though Apple beat Wall Street’s estimates but with a light iPhone sales revenue. The big tech earnings for the past quarter were certainly not rosy, putting the businesses’ conditions in doubt.

On the economic front, the US third quarter GDP printed at 2.6%, topping an estimated 2.3%, but the detailed data indicates a gloomy outlook towards the fourth quarter as consumer spending on goods shrank. While the US 10-year bond yield fell back to under 4%, bets for a Fed’s slowdown on rate hikes have grown, with rate futures markets pricing a 50 bps in the December meeting, though a 75-bps hike is still on the table next week. Can we hope for a Christmas rally by then?

Dow was up for the fifth session , while Nasdaq continued to be under pressure due to awful tech earnings. 6 out of 11 sectors in the S&P 500 finished higher, with industries leading gains, up 1.14%. The Communication Services sectors however, slumped 4.1% due to Meta's plunge. Technology stocks also fell by 1.2%.

But the central bank will not discuss its 8.8 trillion-euro balance sheet unwinding until December, which caused a slump in the Eurodollar against the US dollar, with EUR/USD falling 1%, back to under the parity level to just above 0.9960. Asian markets are set to open lower due to negative tech earnings on Wall Street. ASX futures were down 0.38%. Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.92% and Hang Seng Index futures slid 0.24%.

ASX futures were down 0.38%. Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.92% and Hang Seng Index futures slid 0.24%. USD/JPY bounced off a day-low ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting later today when the bank is expected to keep its dovish stance on the ultra-losses monetary policy. But any surprising turnaround may bring huge volatility in the currency markets.



