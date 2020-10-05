Australian investors face significant news today. In a rare co-incidence, the RBA will unveil a monetary policy decision this afternoon ahead of the Treasurer delivering the Federal Budget tonight. The Australian dollar is trading higher, and futures indicate a positive start to share market trading, ahead of these key events. Regional markets are also buoyant after growth positive moves overnight as the US Congress inches towards another fiscal stimulus package.

Although interest rate markets are trading around 0.15% below the current Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate target, they are not necessarily indicating a rate cut. The RBA has maintained higher levels of liquidity as part of its pandemic response, depressing short end rates. A change in policy would risk perceptions of interference in the political process, and no mainstream analyst expects a shift at 2.30 pm AEST today.

The Federal Budget tonight will reflect the unusual economic times. In the modern tradition, most of the measures that will be unveiled tonight are already flagged. Extraordinary income and other tax cuts, support for job creation and business growth measures are all on the table, as is a likely record Budget deficit of more than $200 billion. The states could receive $10 billion in infrastructure spending, and gross government debt will approach $1 trillion.

The full impact of the budget will markets tomorrow, but steady monetary policy and a highly stimulatory fiscal stance could lift assets and the currency. Traders are alert for moves today on infrastructure and construction material stocks as well as potentially less well-flagged beneficiaries such as education businesses.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information. CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.