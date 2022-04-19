AUD stronger, US futures gaining, Asia markets mixed

The S&P/ASX 200 closed up 0.6% at 7565.20 and the Australian dollar is stronger against the US dollar, trading at US73.79c.

Asia markets are mixed as US futures head higher. The NZX 50 closed down 0.5%. Oil and gold are consolidating in thin liquidity and investors await further earnings reports from US stocks in the coming session.

Bitcoin US$40,668

Gold US$1975.40 an ounce

Brent crude oil US$114.35 a barrel

WTI crude oil US$108.19 a barrel



