Technical analysis

AT&T Inc - Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 12th December 2022

AT&T

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

12 Dec 2022, 06:00

Check out the trading idea of the week below, by your friendly, neighbourhood market analyst!

Trading Idea of the Week

NYSE:T - AT&T Inc - (BULLISH - long term & BEARISH - short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones. 
  • Telecom giant AT&T Inc.’s (T) third-quarter results showed strong and sustained momentum in customer additions across its growing 5G wireless and fibre networks.
  • The company beat the consensus EPS estimate by 10.4% and the revenue estimate by 0.6%.
  • Moreover, T added a net of 708,000 postpaid phone customers in the quarter, its ninth consecutive quarter of postpaid customer gains. 


