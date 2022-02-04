X

News

Amazon.com set to rewrite history on futures trade indication

online shopping written on a brown box on a computer keyboard

Written by

Elise Shaw

Senior Content Strategist

04 Feb 2022, 05:15

The S&P/ASX 200 closed up 1.6% for the week with a gain of 18 points, or 0.3%, to 7096.10 on Friday as US futures rise.

The e-commerce giant Amazon.com is poised to add nearly $US200bn in market value if the stock’s 14% gain in after-hours trading following the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report holds to Friday’s close, reports Bloomberg. That what would be the biggest single-day gain in US stock market history coming just a day after Facebook parent Meta Platforms entered the other end of the record book with a $US251bn wipe-out.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2%, Japan’s markets are higher, while China’s indices remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Gold is heading for a weekly gain ahead of the US non-farm payrolls data on Friday, while WTI crude oil moved above $US91 a barrel and Brent was above $US92 on continued supply concerns and the Ukraine-Russia situation.

Australia’s Reserve Bank said in its Statement on Monetary Policy that inflation was likely to breach 3% for the first time since 2010.

The Aussie dollar is at US71.49c against the US dollar.

Bitcoin is at $US37,284.

Gold is at $US1807.22 an ounce.

Brent crude oil is trading around $US92.14 a barrel.

WTI crude oil is at $US91.22 a barrel.


Stock Watch

Is it time to buy the Meta dip?

Facebook parent Meta Platforms’ share price plunged more than 20% in after-hours trading due to a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings report and first-quarter guidance

03 Feb 2022
Analysis

Will Nasdaq bounce back? Gold and Euro technical views
Updates

Meta mania sinks Nasdaq, Asia markets will be under pressure
News

Meta meltdown and inflation concerns spook markets
