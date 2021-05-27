A potential medium-term Asia ex Japan equities outperformance reinforced by a stronger yuan

A muted session in US stock market overnight but with several positives as the all the major US stock indices ended the day in the green led by the small-cap Russell 2000 with a gain of +1.97% to close at 2,249, a five-day high. The broader S&P 500 and technology heavy Nasdaq 100 ended the session with modest rallies of +0.19% and +0.33% respectively while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was almost unchanged at 34,323.

Market breadth was strong with advancing stocks outpaced declining stocks by a ratio of 2.1for NYSE and even fared better for stocks listed on Nasdaq that came in with a ratio of 2.8. From sector rotation perspective based on the performance of the 11 S&P sectors, seven sectors ended in the green with outperformances seen in Energy +0.93%, Consumer Discretionary +0.90% and Communication Services +0.59%. The Consumer Discretionary outperformance play has been attributed by a stellar rallies seen in Textiles & Apparel +1.97% reinforced by upbeat earnings results and guidance from Urban Outfitters and Abercrombie & Fitch and a gain of +2.39% seen in the share price of major EV, Tesla Inc, so far it has recorded an accumulate gain of 14.5% from its recent 19 May low of 546.98.

A key geopolitical development is taking shape between US and China. US President Biden has instructed intelligence agencies to redouble efforts on deeper investigation into the origins of Covid-19 and report back to him in 90 days, breathing new life to claims that the coronavirus escaped from a Chinese lab in Wuhan. In addition, US White House’s top official for Asia, Kurt Campbell has said that the era of engagement with China is over and competition not cooperation is likely to define US-Sino relationship. Hence for those who has a view that Biden’s administration is likely to be less hawkish towards China versus the previous Trump’s administration are likely to be living in a state of denial as such latest set of rhetoric from US seems to be setting the stage for another round of fiery tat for tic communications and may led to a further escalation of the on-going US-China tech war in the second half of 2021.

Another set of significant development has also occurred in the foreign exchange market, the USD/CNH (offshore yuan) has continued to trade below the 6.40 former major support for the second consecutive day, with a loss of -0.48% to close yesterday, 26 May US session at 6.3786 despite reports of China’s state banks selling yuan against US dollar on late Tuesday. A further potential strengthening of the CNH is likely to benefit Asia ex Japan and Emerging Markets equities going forward as the 20-day rolling correlation coefficient between the movement of CNY/USD and Asia ex Japan and Emerging Markets ETFs has turned positive recently in negative territory for the past two weeks. In fact, China related stocks have started to outperform US and the rest of the world, from its recent 14 May low, the Hang Seng TECH Index (a basket of major China big tech stocks) has staged a rally of +8.7% and the Hang Seng Index together with the Hang Seng China “H shares” Index have both gained by +5% over the same period. In contrast, the S&P 500 and the FTSE All-World Ex US ETF have recorded a gain of +3.4% and +4.2% respectively from their May lows

Chart of the day – USD/CNH

USD/CNH is breaking below the 6.40 major support.

Source: CMC Markets



