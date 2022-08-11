A bullish break-out in Nasdaq

The cooler-than-expected CPI data sent broad markets higher on Wednesday. Wall Street continued the recent rally as the data confirms a “Fed pivot” no matter if it is a 75 basis point or a 50 basis point, which all marks a slowdown in rate hikes. A bear-mark rally usually happens during the peak in a rate hike cycle and the real crash often occurs halfway through the rate cut cycle as seen in the below chart.

Source: TradingView (Click to enlarge the chart)

Based on the above conclusion, the US equities are still on a course of a “Fed pivot” relief rally. Nasdaq rebounded nearly 21% since the year-low seen in mid-June, now the index is about 18% down year to date. The rebounding tailwind could take the tech-heavy index to rise by another 10-12% toward 15,000 if the Fed is in line with the market’s expectations.

Nasdaq, daily (1-2months)

Nasdaq had a major bullish break out on the descending trendline yesterday. The upside momentum may take the index to rise toward the resistance around Fib. 50% retracement, near 14,000, confluence with the 200-day MA. However, the overbought indication in the RSI may soon cause a retreat and test the potential near-term support of around 13,000.

On the flip side, a breakdown of the support at 13,000 may reverse the rebound trend and take the index re-test further support at 12,360.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



