US stock markets miss out on Santa rally

US stock markets have consistently lacked breadth over the last few weeks, entering 2025 with notable divergences. Gains are focused on large mega-corporations, supporting capitalisation-weighted indices.

The Nasdaq 100 is the best-performing index but is over-concentrated in a few stocks; the magnificent seven and Broadcom comprise nearly 50% of its weight. The S&P 500, another strong performer (trading over 5% below its 200-day simple moving average (SMA)), also has high concentration, with its top 10 companies accounting for over 40% of the index.

Indices that include smaller companies and aren't weighted by capitalisation have struggled the most, with the Dow Jones and the Russell 2000 trading within 5% of their 200-day SMAs. Price oscillators show overselling, particularly in the Russell 2000, reflecting weaker performance among smaller-cap stocks.

It’s unusual to see the current mean reversion in major indices during the stock market’s historically strong period; December (with its "Christmas rally"), January and February typically show positive trends, driven by factors like tax-related contributions to investment funds and a surplus of cash from bonuses and year-end payments.

This poor performance in a seasonally positive phase is sending stock market indices near December lows: 2,188 for the Russell 2000, 42,060 for the Dow, 20,742 for the Nasdaq 100, and 5 801 for the S&P 500. Failing to hold above these levels during the typically strong first quarter could signal market weakness and the potential for a sideways trend, according to figures from the Stock Trader's Almanac.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



