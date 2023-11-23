X

Select the account you'd like to open

US stock futures mixed in thin liquidity, ASX to open higher

ASX

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

24 Nov 2023, 05:25

Macro Scenes:  

  • US markets closed: US stock exchanges closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. The futures markets were mixed, with both Dow futures and S&P 500 futures up 0.06% and Nasdaq futures down 0.07%.
  • USD lower: The USD index was slightly lower in thin liquidity, lifting other major currencies. The British pound has hit the highest level against the US dollar since 6 September amid higher-than-expected flash manufacturing PMI data.
  • Gold gained: The precious metal rose slightly, cutting some losses from Wednesday due to a softened US dollar.
  • Crude oil extended losses: Crude futures continued to fall after OPEC+ delayed the output meeting to 30 November. The US crude inventory increased more than expected for the week ending 17 November.
  • Asian markets to open mixed: The ASX 200 futures rose 0.21%, the Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.39%, and Nikkei futures were up 0.83%.

Chart of the Day:

AUD/USD, daily The pair has formed a potential head-and-shoulder bottom reversal pattern, facing near-term potential resistance of about 0.66. Hence, the potential near-term support can be found at the neckline of about 0.6470.

Source: CMC Markets as of 24 November 2023

Company News:   

  • Origin Energy (ASX: ORG) may face fluctuation at open as AustralianSuper said it would reject a revised proposal by Brookfield. The superannuation fund owns about 17% of
  • Virgin Money (ASX: GBX) is set to slump following the full-year result. The UK-based digital bank reported a 42% drop in its profit for the fiscal year 2023 due to a hefty provision charge.

Today’s Agenda:

  • New Zealand Retail Sales for Q3
  • Japanese National Core CPI for October
  • Canadian Retail Sales for September


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

Latest from CMC

Market update

Oil slumps as OPEC+ delays meeting, Bitcoin higher following CZ’s resignation

US stocks gained on a broad-based rally ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday

22 Nov 2023

Market update

Wall Street retreats following Fed minutes, NVIDIA earnings beat

Market update

Microsoft and NVIDIA hit new highs amid OpenAI’s drama, earnings optimism

Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: Nvidia to report earnings

Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Market update

Oil slumps as OPEC+ delays meeting, Bitcoin higher following CZ’s resignation

US stocks gained on a broad-based rally ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday

22 Nov 2023

Market update

Wall Street retreats following Fed minutes, NVIDIA earnings beat

Wall Street was lower as the tech-fuelled rally took a breather. Most big tech shares retreated from an overbought level.

21 Nov 2023

Market update

Microsoft and NVIDIA hit new highs amid OpenAI’s drama, earnings optimism

Microsoft hit a new all-time high amid OpenAI’s board drama. NVIDIA topped US$500 per share, also reaching a record high, ahead of the third quarter earnings

20 Nov 2023

Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: Nvidia to report earnings

Nvidia’s third-quarter earnings report will provide insights into how rapid AI development has been shaping the market trend

17 Nov 2023