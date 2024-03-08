US non-farm payrolls: Friday, 8 March 2024

Key takeaways from the latest announcement

- The US economy added 275,000 jobs in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, surpassing expectations for 200,000 new payrolls.

- The number of additional jobs marked an increase on the January figure of 229,000, downwardly revised from an initial estimate of 353,000. The December figure was also reduced to 290,000, down from a previous estimate of 333,000.

- The unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in February, up from 3.7% in January.



