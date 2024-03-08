X

US non-farm payrolls: 8 March 2024

Wooden building blocks spell out the word 'jobs'. The US jobs report, which includes the closely watched non-farm payrolls print, is among the most eagerly anticipated economic events of the month.

08 Mar 2024, 22:45

US non-farm payrolls: Friday, 8 March 2024

Key takeaways from the latest announcement

- The US economy added 275,000 jobs in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, surpassing expectations for 200,000 new payrolls.

- The number of additional jobs marked an increase on the January figure of 229,000, downwardly revised from an initial estimate of 353,000. The December figure was also reduced to 290,000, down from a previous estimate of 333,000. 

- The unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in February, up from 3.7% in January.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

