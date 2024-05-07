X

Choose your trading platfom

Trend Tracker: USD/JPY, Gold and AUD/USD

Written by

Carlo Pruscino

Senior Sales Trader

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

07 May 2024, 11:40

Join Carlo Pruscino on Trend Tracker as he analyses the drivers behind the movements of key financial instruments. This instalment examines the fundamental and technical factors influencing the trajectories of USD/JPY, Gold and AUD/USD.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

Latest from CMC

Analyst view

Why geopolitics matters: 7 strategies for investors

Geopolitics is not merely a passing buzzword; it is a fundamental driver of global market dynamics. Recently, the topic has gained prominence due to multiple active conflicts, escalating instability in various nations, and the approach of key elections this year. But what real impact does geopolitics have on investors, and more importantly, what strategies can they use to mitigate risks and capitalise on opportunities?

02 May 2024

Technical analysis

Trend Tracker: Gold, WTI Crude Oil, and AUD/USD

Company earnings

Earnings opportunity: Can Apple and Tesla bounce back?

Market outlook

Market Performance to Date in 2024 - An Uneven Rally

Related articles

Analyst view

Why geopolitics matters: 7 strategies for investors

Geopolitics is not merely a passing buzzword; it is a fundamental driver of global market dynamics. Recently, the topic has gained prominence due to multiple active conflicts, escalating instability in various nations, and the approach of key elections this year. But what real impact does geopolitics have on investors, and more importantly, what strategies can they use to mitigate risks and capitalise on opportunities?

02 May 2024

Technical analysis

Trend Tracker: Gold, WTI Crude Oil, and AUD/USD

Join Carlo Pruscino on Trend Tracker as he analyses the drivers behind the movements of key financial instruments. This instalment examines the fundamental and technical factors influencing the trajectories of Gold, WTI Crude Oil, and the AUD/USD currency pair.

23 Apr 2024

Company earnings

Earnings opportunity: Can Apple and Tesla bounce back?

Amid rapid AI-fuelled growth, the magnificent seven have soared. Yet, two laggards have stumbled behind, presenting potential opportunities for investors. As earnings season approaches, this report offers technical insights into Apple and Tesla, encompassing bull/bear scenarios and key catalysts to monitor.

22 Apr 2024

Market outlook

Market Performance to Date in 2024 - An Uneven Rally

Studies have shown that the top 8 large-cap US companies performed well last year, with all of them closing near their yearly highs. However, starting this year, 3 out of 8 have begun to trend lower, while the others continue to break new historical highs. This divergence could be hinting to investors to take a more cautionary note in how we invest or trade.

19 Mar 2024