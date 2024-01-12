X

Forex Forecast: AUD/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD

12 Jan 2024, 13:00

Welcome to CMC’s Trend Tracker, a video series for traders seeking in-depth technical analysis and valuable charting insights. In this analysis, we assess the major currency pairs through the lens of technical analysis and future events in order to understand the major trends at play. In particular, we look at the AUD/USD, USD/JPY and the EUR/USD.

Drawing from more than 25 years of industry expertise, Carlo Pruscino is your seasoned Forex trading mentor. Carlo offers clients his insights on executing trades and conducting technical and fundamental analyses. Before joining CMC, he lent his talents to esteemed institutions such as CBA and Macquarie, where he advised Global Hedge Funds, Central Banks, and Australian Corporations on FX and Interest Rate hedging strategies.

Note: This video was recorded on 12/01/2024. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Shares

SEC greenlights bitcoin ETFs; turning point for Crypto market

The U.S. securities regulator granted approval for the inaugural U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) designed to mirror the performance of bitcoin, marking a pivotal moment for both the world's largest cryptocurrency and the wider crypto sector.

11 Jan 2024

Company earnings

US Banks Q4 Earning Preview

Weekly outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

Analyst view

Exploring Market Dynamics for January

