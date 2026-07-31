Log inStart trading

FTSE 100 climbs towards 11,000 as record rally gains momentum

The FTSE 100 is trading at fresh record highs near 11,000 as improving growth expectations, resilient consumer signals and lower energy prices support broad-based buying.

Andreas Lipkow - Headshot (600x600)
written by
Andreas Lipkow

Chief Market Analyst

31 Jul 2026, 09:00

FTSE 100 climbs towards 11,000

The FTSE 100 continued its advance shortly after Friday's opening bell, climbing towards the 11,000-point milestone and trading at a fresh record high of 10,977 points. Earlier in the session, the index touched an intraday record of 10,985 points, extending its impressive upward momentum.

Global momentum lifts UK equities

Few would have expected the UK's benchmark index to break into new territory against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. However, investors are taking their cue from the positive momentum in both the US and Asian equity markets, prompting broad-based buying across UK-listed stocks.

Growth optimism supports cyclical stocks

Perhaps most notably, confidence in the economic outlook continues to improve, shifting investor attention back towards cyclical sectors and commodity-related companies. The recovery is being supported by firmer signals from the UK housing market and a gradual improvement in consumer sentiment, both of which are reinforcing expectations of a strengthening domestic economy.

Amazon offsets Apple disappointment

These positive macroeconomic trends have largely overshadowed the weaker-than-expected reaction to Apple's quarterly results. Investors viewed the company's disappointing performance primarily as a margin issue rather than a sign of weakening consumer demand. As such, the market has interpreted Apple's results as largely company-specific rather than indicative of a broader slowdown in consumption.

By contrast, Amazon's earnings provided compelling evidence that consumer spending remains resilient, with particularly strong performances in both its retail operations and cloud business helping to reinforce confidence in the global economic outlook.

Lower crude eases inflation concerns

Additional support is coming from the continued moderation in energy prices. Brent crude has stabilised in the USD 87-88 per barrel range, easing inflation concerns and providing a favourable backdrop for both consumers and equity markets. The combination of improving growth expectations and lower energy prices continues to underpin the FTSE 100's record-breaking rally.

:
FTSE 100 seen opening higher as investors brace for Fed decision and earnings wave

FTSE 100 seen opening higher as investors brace for Fed decision and earnings wave

The FTSE 100 is expected to open near 10,906 as investors weigh renewed Middle East tensions, Brent crude near USD 86-87, Standard Chartered and Rio Tinto results, and the Federal Reserve decision.

FTSE 100 holds steady above 10,800 as investors await central bank decisions

FTSE 100 holds steady above 10,800 as investors await central bank decisions

The FTSE 100 remained broadly stable around 10,806 as investors favoured consumer and defence-related stocks while awaiting Federal Reserve and Bank of England policy decisions.

FTSE 100 opens higher as easing oil prices lift market sentiment

FTSE 100 opens higher as easing oil prices lift market sentiment

The FTSE 100 traded higher near 10,777 on Monday morning as easing oil prices reduced inflation concerns ahead of this week's Federal Reserve and Bank of England policy meetings.

PersonalInstitutionalGroupProfessional
CMC-Markets stacked 222x100 navy20@2x FOOTERMulti-Asset Platform

JOIN US

DOWNLOAD OUR APP

With our intuitive trading apps, you can keep an eye on the markets and your open positions on the go

Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CMC Markets is a reference to CMC Markets Germany GmbH. CMC Markets Germany GmbH is a company licensed and regulated by the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin) under registration number 154814.

Telephone calls and online chat conversations may be recorded and monitored. Apple, iPad, and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. Android is a trademark of Google Inc. This website uses cookies to obtain information about your general internet usage. Removal of cookies may affect the operation of certain parts of this website. Learn about cookies and how to remove them. Portions of this page are reproduced from work created and shared by Google and used according to terms described in the Creative Commons 3.0 Attribution License.

RegulationsLegal documentsImportant informationFraud awarenessVulnerable customers PrivacyCookiesPublic relationsCareers
© 2026 CMC Markets