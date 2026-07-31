FTSE 100 climbs towards 11,000

The FTSE 100 continued its advance shortly after Friday's opening bell, climbing towards the 11,000-point milestone and trading at a fresh record high of 10,977 points. Earlier in the session, the index touched an intraday record of 10,985 points, extending its impressive upward momentum.

Global momentum lifts UK equities

Few would have expected the UK's benchmark index to break into new territory against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. However, investors are taking their cue from the positive momentum in both the US and Asian equity markets, prompting broad-based buying across UK-listed stocks.

Growth optimism supports cyclical stocks

Perhaps most notably, confidence in the economic outlook continues to improve, shifting investor attention back towards cyclical sectors and commodity-related companies. The recovery is being supported by firmer signals from the UK housing market and a gradual improvement in consumer sentiment, both of which are reinforcing expectations of a strengthening domestic economy.

Amazon offsets Apple disappointment

These positive macroeconomic trends have largely overshadowed the weaker-than-expected reaction to Apple's quarterly results. Investors viewed the company's disappointing performance primarily as a margin issue rather than a sign of weakening consumer demand. As such, the market has interpreted Apple's results as largely company-specific rather than indicative of a broader slowdown in consumption.

By contrast, Amazon's earnings provided compelling evidence that consumer spending remains resilient, with particularly strong performances in both its retail operations and cloud business helping to reinforce confidence in the global economic outlook.

Lower crude eases inflation concerns

Additional support is coming from the continued moderation in energy prices. Brent crude has stabilised in the USD 87-88 per barrel range, easing inflation concerns and providing a favourable backdrop for both consumers and equity markets. The combination of improving growth expectations and lower energy prices continues to underpin the FTSE 100's record-breaking rally.