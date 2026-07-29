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FTSE 100 seen opening higher as investors brace for Fed decision and earnings wave

The FTSE 100 is expected to open near 10,906 as investors weigh renewed Middle East tensions, Brent crude near USD 86-87, Standard Chartered and Rio Tinto results, and the Federal Reserve decision.

Andreas Lipkow - Headshot (600x600)
written by
Andreas Lipkow

Chief Market Analyst

29 Jul 2026, 08:10

FTSE 100 seen opening higher

The FTSE 100 is expected to open Wednesday's session around 10,906 points, with investors facing a packed agenda of market-moving events.

Semiconductor weakness and Middle East risks stay in focus

The ongoing sell-off in the global semiconductor sector remains a key source of uncertainty after technology shares suffered another sharp decline during Asian trading.

At the same time, renewed tensions in the Middle East are raising concerns over energy markets once again. Brent crude has climbed by around 5%, trading in the USD 86-87 per barrel range as geopolitical risks continue to intensify. Corporate earnings are also in focus following results from Standard Chartered, Rio Tinto and GSK.

Standard Chartered lifted by buyback plan

Standard Chartered delivered a strong set of quarterly results, following the positive tone set by Deutsche Bank earlier this week.

Investors responded particularly favourably to the bank's announcement of a GBP 1 billion share buyback programme, sending the shares higher in early trading.

Rio Tinto hits record high after results

Mining giant Rio Tinto also continued to attract buying interest after reporting quarterly results that exceeded market expectations.

The company reached a new record high after announcing stronger-than-expected operational performance, particularly in its copper business, alongside plans to increase its dividend. Both developments were well received by investors.

Fed decision and US tech earnings dominate the agenda

On the macroeconomic front, attention will focus on UK mortgage approvals and the M4 money supply data.

However, the key event of the day will be the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, which will set the tone ahead of Thursday's Bank of England meeting. After the US market closes, quarterly earnings from Meta Platforms and Microsoft are expected to be closely watched by UK investors as well, given their significance for global technology sentiment.

With major central bank decisions, high-profile earnings releases and heightened geopolitical tensions all converging, investors should prepare for a session characterised by elevated volatility.

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FTSE 100 holds steady above 10,800 as investors await central bank decisions

FTSE 100 holds steady above 10,800 as investors await central bank decisions

The FTSE 100 remained broadly stable around 10,806 as investors favoured consumer and defence-related stocks while awaiting Federal Reserve and Bank of England policy decisions.

FTSE 100 opens higher as easing oil prices lift market sentiment

FTSE 100 opens higher as easing oil prices lift market sentiment

The FTSE 100 traded higher near 10,777 on Monday morning as easing oil prices reduced inflation concerns ahead of this week's Federal Reserve and Bank of England policy meetings.

The Week Ahead: Central bank rate decisions, US PCE, Meta earnings

The Week Ahead: Central bank rate decisions, US PCE, Meta earnings

Welcome to Michael Kramer’s pick of the key market events to look out for in the week beginning Monday 27 July.

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