Log inStart trading

FTSE 100 opens higher as easing oil prices lift market sentiment

The FTSE 100 traded higher near 10,777 on Monday morning as easing oil prices reduced inflation concerns ahead of this week's Federal Reserve and Bank of England policy meetings.

Andreas Lipkow - Headshot (600x600)
written by
Andreas Lipkow

Chief Market Analyst

27 Jul 2026, 14:00

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 traded higher at around 10,777 points on Monday morning, following the positive lead from Asian equity markets.

Easing oil prices lift sentiment

Investors welcomed the sharp decline in oil prices at the start of the week. The suspension of military strikes involving Iran triggered an immediate reaction across financial markets, sending energy prices lower while boosting precious metals.

The easing in oil prices has helped to alleviate inflation concerns, an important development ahead of this week's policy meetings by both the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

Rate expectations ease after crude pullback

Until recently, market participants had increasingly priced in the prospect of higher US interest rates after crude oil prices climbed above USD 100 per barrel.

The latest pullback has eased those concerns and is providing broader support for European equity markets.

Vodafone and retail names in focus

On the corporate front, investors are focusing on Vodafone after the telecommunications group reaffirmed its full-year guidance at the upper end of its target range.

Retail and luxury names, including JD Sports and Burberry, are also attracting attention ahead of the release of the CBI Distributive Trades Survey for UK retail sales and LVMH's half-year results after the European market close.

Retail data could confirm improving demand

Sentiment towards the UK retail sector has improved in recent weeks, and today's economic data could provide further confirmation that consumer spending is continuing to recover.

:
FTSE 100 edges higher as UK retail sales lift sentiment

FTSE 100 edges higher as UK retail sales lift sentiment

The FTSE 100 traded modestly higher around 10,671 late on Friday morning as stronger UK consumer confidence and retail sales data supported sentiment, while investors watched PMIs and Middle East risks ahead of the weekend.

DAX rallies on Middle East ceasefire hopes as oil prices retreat

DAX rallies on Middle East ceasefire hopes as oil prices retreat

The DAX has moved comfortably back above 25,000 as renewed Middle East ceasefire hopes send Brent crude lower, easing inflation concerns and supporting risk appetite.

FTSE 100 opens flat as Middle East risks continue to dominate sentiment

FTSE 100 opens flat as Middle East risks continue to dominate sentiment

The FTSE 100 opened broadly unchanged around 10,700 as Middle East risks continued to dominate sentiment, supporting energy and mining stocks while investors watched Segro, 3i Group and the ECB.

PersonalInstitutionalGroupProfessional
CMC-Markets stacked 222x100 navy20@2x FOOTERMulti-Asset Platform

JOIN US

DOWNLOAD OUR APP

With our intuitive trading apps, you can keep an eye on the markets and your open positions on the go

Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CMC Markets is a reference to CMC Markets Germany GmbH. CMC Markets Germany GmbH is a company licensed and regulated by the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin) under registration number 154814.

Telephone calls and online chat conversations may be recorded and monitored. Apple, iPad, and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. Android is a trademark of Google Inc. This website uses cookies to obtain information about your general internet usage. Removal of cookies may affect the operation of certain parts of this website. Learn about cookies and how to remove them. Portions of this page are reproduced from work created and shared by Google and used according to terms described in the Creative Commons 3.0 Attribution License.

RegulationsLegal documentsImportant informationFraud awarenessVulnerable customers PrivacyCookiesPublic relationsCareers
© 2026 CMC Markets