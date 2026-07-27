FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 traded higher at around 10,777 points on Monday morning, following the positive lead from Asian equity markets.

Easing oil prices lift sentiment

Investors welcomed the sharp decline in oil prices at the start of the week. The suspension of military strikes involving Iran triggered an immediate reaction across financial markets, sending energy prices lower while boosting precious metals.

The easing in oil prices has helped to alleviate inflation concerns, an important development ahead of this week's policy meetings by both the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

Rate expectations ease after crude pullback

Until recently, market participants had increasingly priced in the prospect of higher US interest rates after crude oil prices climbed above USD 100 per barrel.

The latest pullback has eased those concerns and is providing broader support for European equity markets.

Vodafone and retail names in focus

On the corporate front, investors are focusing on Vodafone after the telecommunications group reaffirmed its full-year guidance at the upper end of its target range.

Retail and luxury names, including JD Sports and Burberry, are also attracting attention ahead of the release of the CBI Distributive Trades Survey for UK retail sales and LVMH's half-year results after the European market close.

Retail data could confirm improving demand

Sentiment towards the UK retail sector has improved in recent weeks, and today's economic data could provide further confirmation that consumer spending is continuing to recover.