FTSE 100 opens higher as easing oil prices lift market sentiment
The FTSE 100 traded higher near 10,777 on Monday morning as easing oil prices reduced inflation concerns ahead of this week's Federal Reserve and Bank of England policy meetings.
FTSE 100 opens higher
The FTSE 100 traded higher at around 10,777 points on Monday morning, following the positive lead from Asian equity markets.
Easing oil prices lift sentiment
Investors welcomed the sharp decline in oil prices at the start of the week. The suspension of military strikes involving Iran triggered an immediate reaction across financial markets, sending energy prices lower while boosting precious metals.
The easing in oil prices has helped to alleviate inflation concerns, an important development ahead of this week's policy meetings by both the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.
Rate expectations ease after crude pullback
Until recently, market participants had increasingly priced in the prospect of higher US interest rates after crude oil prices climbed above USD 100 per barrel.
The latest pullback has eased those concerns and is providing broader support for European equity markets.
Vodafone and retail names in focus
On the corporate front, investors are focusing on Vodafone after the telecommunications group reaffirmed its full-year guidance at the upper end of its target range.
Retail and luxury names, including JD Sports and Burberry, are also attracting attention ahead of the release of the CBI Distributive Trades Survey for UK retail sales and LVMH's half-year results after the European market close.
Retail data could confirm improving demand
Sentiment towards the UK retail sector has improved in recent weeks, and today's economic data could provide further confirmation that consumer spending is continuing to recover.
FTSE 100 edges higher as UK retail sales lift sentiment
The FTSE 100 traded modestly higher around 10,671 late on Friday morning as stronger UK consumer confidence and retail sales data supported sentiment, while investors watched PMIs and Middle East risks ahead of the weekend.
DAX rallies on Middle East ceasefire hopes as oil prices retreat
The DAX has moved comfortably back above 25,000 as renewed Middle East ceasefire hopes send Brent crude lower, easing inflation concerns and supporting risk appetite.