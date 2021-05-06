E TF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

David Botset, senior vice president, head of equity and fixed income product and strategy at Charles Schwab Investment Management, joined Debbie Fuhr and Dan Barnes this week on ETF TV. As well as discussing the prominence of dividend ETFs, particularly in retirement planning, David shares the findings of some of Charles Schwab’s most recent surveys concerning ETFs.

One survey of both ETF and non-ETF users yielded three key results relating to demand, generational uptake and usage. The survey suggested that demand was likely to remain strong, with millennials leading the way in ETF usage and Gen Xers not too far behind. Across the board, respondents mostly suggested their interest in and usage of ETFs is driven by a desire to diversify their portfolios.

To hear more from David, and for a more detailed breakdown of this week’s exchange-traded listings, watch the full episode below.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.