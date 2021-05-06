Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive innovation

ETF TV Why millennials are leading the way in ETF investing

06 May 2021, 10:20GMT

View more

  • blockchain
  • cannabis
  • china tech
  • clean energy
  • disruptive innovation
  • electric vehicles
  • genome editing
  • lithium
  • robotics
  • saas
  • solar

ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

 

David Botset, senior vice president, head of equity and fixed income product and strategy at Charles Schwab Investment Management, joined Debbie Fuhr and Dan Barnes this week on ETF TV. As well as discussing the prominence of dividend ETFs, particularly in retirement planning, David shares the findings of some of Charles Schwab’s most recent surveys concerning ETFs.

One survey of both ETF and non-ETF users yielded three key results relating to demand, generational uptake and usage. The survey suggested that demand was likely to remain strong, with millennials leading the way in ETF usage and Gen Xers not too far behind. Across the board, respondents mostly suggested their interest in and usage of ETFs is driven by a desire to diversify their portfolios.

 

To hear more from David, and for a more detailed breakdown of this week’s exchange-traded listings, watch the full episode below.

 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

What Are The Top Robotic ETFs To Watch?
  • Updates
  • robotics

What Are The Top Robotic ETFs To Watch?

Robotics are the future and we present you with the diversity of three ETFs you could add to your portfolio for long-term growth.

06 May 2021

  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

What can investors expect from Square’s Q1 earnings?
  • Columnist

Mish Schneider

What has happened to tech?
  • Industry Spotlight
  • clean-energy
  • electric-vehicles
  • lithium

Jump starting Nikola’s share price

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Jump starting Nikola’s share price
  • Industry Spotlight
  • clean-energy
  • electric-vehicles
  • lithium

Jump starting Nikola’s share price

Nikola’s share price has been on a rollercoaster ride since its debut last summer. Will its investment in hydrogen fuel cell technology help it win the electric vehicle race?

05 May 2021

Plug Power’s share price gains help to fuel growth in hydrogen stocks
  • Industry Spotlight
  • clean-energy
  • disruptive-innovation
  • solar

Plug Power’s share price gains help to fuel growth in hydrogen stocks

With the increasing global focus on combating climate change, and clean hydrogen a sector growing in prominence, we look at the growth and prospects of five hydrogen stocks.

05 May 2021

Is UMC’s share price a standout in the semiconductor investment theme?
  • Industry Spotlight
  • robotics
  • saas

Is UMC’s share price a standout in the semiconductor investment theme?

United Microelectronics Corp’s (UMC) share price has wobbled after Q1 revenues missed expectations. With the global chip shortage ongoing, is now a buying opportunity?

04 May 2021

Commodities rally on a rebounding US manufacturing sector
FrankHolmes
  • Industry Spotlight

Frank Holmes

Commodities rally on a rebounding US manufacturing sector

Positive growth in the US manufacturing sector has coincided with a rally in commodity prices.

04 May 2021

Benzinga

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

MyWallSt

Opto

Pictet Asset Management

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar