  Industry Spotlight
  disruptive innovation

ETF TV Why ETFs are gaining popularity in the UK as thematic products rise

12 May 2021, 13:45GMT

ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

Miranda Seath, head of market insight at The Investment Association (IA), and Howie Li, head of ETFs at Legal and General Investment Management (LGIM) joined hosts Dan Barnes and Debbie Fuhr this week to discuss the importance of The IA’s decision to include ETFs in their sectors last month (April 2021).

Miranda explains how the move was the culmination of more than three years of consideration and research, and was prompted by the shift towards passive investing in the UK.

LGIM, which has submitted ETFs to the IA’s sectors, supports the move given that it allows investors to see the entire potential investment universe available to them. Howie points out that it is relatively easy for retail investors to diversify with ETFs, but some advisors still face hurdles.

As well as citing rising interest in thematic products over the last year, Howie suggests “fixed income is one area [in which] the ETF market will continue to expand”.

Despite a slow week in terms of new listings, Debbie shares that the ETF industry broke through the $9trn mark for the first time at the end of April.

To hear more from Miranda and Howie, and for a more detailed breakdown of this week’s exchange-traded listings, watch the full episode below.

 

What is the green technology facilitating the green shift?
RBC Wealth Management
RBC

What is the green technology facilitating the green shift?

As more and more companies look to transition to increasingly sustainable practices, technology is creating a path to this transition.

12 May 2021

Roblox Posts An Earnings Beat As User Growth Jumps 79%
Can Palantir's share price and Skillz's share price survive the software slump?
Mish Schneider

Why should investors be paying attention to the Ripple effect?

