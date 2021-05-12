E TF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

Miranda Seath, head of market insight at The Investment Association (IA), and Howie Li, head of ETFs at Legal and General Investment Management (LGIM) joined hosts Dan Barnes and Debbie Fuhr this week to discuss the importance of The IA’s decision to include ETFs in their sectors last month (April 2021).

Miranda explains how the move was the culmination of more than three years of consideration and research, and was prompted by the shift towards passive investing in the UK.

LGIM, which has submitted ETFs to the IA’s sectors, supports the move given that it allows investors to see the entire potential investment universe available to them. Howie points out that it is relatively easy for retail investors to diversify with ETFs, but some advisors still face hurdles.

As well as citing rising interest in thematic products over the last year, Howie suggests “fixed income is one area [in which] the ETF market will continue to expand”.

Despite a slow week in terms of new listings, Debbie shares that the ETF industry broke through the $9trn mark for the first time at the end of April.

To hear more from Miranda and Howie, and for a more detailed breakdown of this week’s exchange-traded listings, watch the full episode below.

